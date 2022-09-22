Actress Emma D'Arcy is set to debut as the adult princess Rhanyera in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon. She recently spoke about how she did her own stunts and enjoyed the process in the series. Elaborating on the same, she said, "I did a bit of stunt work, and at first, I was sort of cocky about it because I like a challenge." Paddy Considine Explains What Worries King Viserys in House of the Dragon.

The preparations for the show unfolded right in the thick of the pandemic when everything was shut down including the gyms. Hence, these stunts came across as a shock to her system, "And then we went in to work with the team - and this was right in the middle of the pandemic, and needless to say, the gym hadn't been open - it was a shock to the system." House of the Dragon Episode 6: Emma D’Arcy Stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen In This New Promo For the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series (Watch Video).

But, nevertheless she enjoyed the process as it opened up her perspective to a lot of things, "But you know it was great. It's amazing to do these things and work with these incredible people. There you are, wielding a long sword and being given expert advice on how to do it. I enjoyed it." The 10-episode series also stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

Check Out the Promo Below:

Here’s your first look at Emma D’Arcy and John Macmillan in next week’s episode of #HouseoftheDragon. And I’m just getting started. #HBO50 pic.twitter.com/iD9OLz5AVF — HBO (@HBO) September 20, 2022

The show continues to deepen in bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal to destroy the Targaryen dynasty. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, House of the Dragon is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Monday at 6:30 a.m. IST.

