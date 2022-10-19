Ryan Condal, the showrunner of the streaming show, House of the Dragon, has shared that Aegon II is an unlikely and unwilling king. The narrative course of the show sees Aegon II's (played by Tom Glynn-Carney) ascension to King of Westeros. Speaking about Aegon II's bid for King, Ryan said: "I think that's the big mystery of this episode, which is who is Aegon, really? Who is this man we're about to make king?" House of the Dragon Episode 10: The Dance of the Dragons Begins in the Upcoming Finale of Emma D'Arcy's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series.

Going further, Condal elaborated on the character's relationship to the throne and King Viserys. He said: "Aegon is an unlikely and unwilling king. He doesn't think his father ever really loved him enough or respected him enough to think that he was worthy of the job and much like Daemon, Aegon just wanted to know that Viserys loved him and thought him worthy. He'll never really get that because his father died before he could say anything."

Featuring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans, the show has been directed by Clare Kilner, Greg Yaitanes and Geeta Vasant Patel. House of the Dragon finale will be available to stream on October 24 at 6.30 a.m. on Disney+ Hotstar in India. House of the Dragon Episode 9: Netizens Call Rhaenys Targaryen This Weeks MVP; React to the Beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.

