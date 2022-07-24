Hollywood star Idris Elba has revealed that he 'showers twice a day sometimes'. The Luther actor has revealed that he likes to keep fresh and clean 24/7 and his facial hair in shape, reports aceshowbiz.com. In a joint interview with his wife Sabrina, with whom he launched the skincare brand in 2020, for Allure, he said: "I will shave! I'm the guy who gets new growth by five o'clock in the afternoon, so I keep on top of it. Beast Trailer: Idris Elba Takes On a Man-Eating Lion and That’s One Match We Want to See! (Watch Video).

And I shower every day, sometimes twice a day. I just got a fresh haircut and, honestly, my energy levels feel different. My clothes feel different." The 49-year-old star feels great after a haircut and swims early in the morning to awaken his vigour, reports aceshowbiz.com. "A haircut does that for me. I've gotta make sure the hair looks right. Buying new sneakers definitely makes me feel good. There's something about stepping in fresh shoes. And I started swimming early in the morning. It feels so alien to jump into cold water, but it's invigorating," he shared. Idris Elba is Ready to Grant Tilda Swinton’s 3 Wishes in the Trippy Trailer for George … – Latest Tweet by Fandom.

Elba also loves yoga in a hot country. He said: "Also, hot yoga in a hot climate is different. It's not hot yoga, it's just yoga. Something about the elements being natural rather than having a heater ... Everyone's sweating. But it's the fact you're warm and supple, and the environment is great." Elba, who is also a DJ away from acting, and his wife's self-care routine includes music and doing their skincare.

"We're a partnership, and skincare is something we can share," he noted. "We are both on the same page about feeling good externally and it helps us approach our day."

