This Tempting Madness, a psychological thriller inspired by an astonishing true story, is all set for its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with a gala screening on the 27th of November in Goa. IFFI 2025: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Unveils Festival Schedule, Theme and Over 240 Films From 81 Countries to Be Screened From November 20–28.

The American feature, directed by Jennifer E. Montgomery, has generated early buzz for its gripping narrative and standout cast, led by Simone Ashley (Bridgerton, The Devil Wears Prada 2), Austin Stowell (NCIS: Origins), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, Gulmohar) and Zenobia Shroff (The Marvels), among others. The festival sees the film positioned as one of its most anticipated premieres, marking it as a key title to watch.

Psychological Thriller 'This Tempting Madness' to Debut at Gala Screening in Goa

Talking about the movie, it is centred on a woman haunted by the man she loves and memories she can’t trust. The film follows Mia (Ashley), who awakens from a coma after a near-fatal fall to find her past shattered, her husband missing, and her family’s quiet vigilance hinting that the danger she fears may not be entirely behind her.

Ashley delivers what early festival viewers are calling her most demanding and layered performance to date. The film, produced by Smoke Jumper Films, marks the feature directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery. Drawing from a deeply personal experience, Montgomery notes, “The film grew out of a close friend’s devastating ordeal. Her unimaginable story is impossible to shake and demanded a cinematic life.” She added, The Tempting Madness speaks to the fragility of memory and the terror of losing trust in yourself. To debut the film at IFFI, in front of an audience that appreciates bold, global storytelling, is an incredible privilege. The team and I look forward to presenting our film to IFFI audiences.”

Suraj Sharma Excited for IFFI 2025 Gala Premiere

Sharma, who will attend the Gala premiere, added, “IFFI has a remarkable energy, and the audiences here are deeply engaged with cinema. The last time I was at the festival was for Life of Pi, and it was unforgettable. I can’t wait to see how audiences respond to this film.” IFFI 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces 56th International Film Festival of India To Introduce Programs Focused on Emerging Filmmakers.

With its psychological intensity, star-driven cast, and real-life roots, This Tempting Madness is already shaping up to be a standout in IFFI’s 2025 lineup. The World Premiere Gala presentation on the 27th is expected to draw a full house, marking the beginning of what many anticipate will be a strong festival run for the film.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).