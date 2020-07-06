In case you loved The Kissing Booth, then here's a treat for you all kissers. As Netflix just dropped the official trailer of The Kissing Booth 2 and it depicts the roller-coaster life of Elle. Helmed by Vince Marcello, this teen romantic drama sequel stars Joey King as Elle and Jacob Elordi as Noah. However, this time their relationship has to go through a litmus test, courtesy long-distance and some new attractions. The flick is set to release on the OTT platform on July 24, 2020. The Kissing Booth 2: Joey King, Jacob Elordi's Rom Com to Release on Netflix in July.

The trailer starts with all things going perfectly well between Noah and Elle until the latter heads to Harvard, and from there on starts their life away from each other. While the bad boy Noah is at Harvard, Elle is trying to concentrate on her senior year in high school. However, the twist in the tale is a SNACK that is Marco (Taylor Perez), the new hottie in the premises of the school. Ahead in the clip, we see Elle's friendship growing with the newbie. So, will it ruin her love with Noah? Well, that's what we need to find out. Netflix's Dark Season 3 Trailer Is Out and Twitterati Is Freaking Out! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Kissing Booth 2's Official Trailer Below:

Filled with a hell lot of drama, heartaches and ofcourse romance, The Kissing Booth 2 looks promising. The first season of this teen story was a superhit and so the makers have churned part two of the same. Coming to the trailer, what's your take on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

