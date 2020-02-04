Jacob Elordi Kisses Zendaya On Forehead Sparking Off Romance Rumours Once Again (See Pics)

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The fans were already wondering if Zendaya is dating Jacob Elordi. While the duo has always denied the romantic linkups, their new pictures are not helping the cause. The paparazzi spotted them spending quality time together in New York, and in one of the pictures clicked, Jacob is kissing Zenaya on the forehead. The two Euphoria actors have shutdown dating rumours multiple times in the past and have maintained that they are 'best friends'. Zendaya presented Elordi with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards and referred to him as "best friend" while making her speech.

As per E! News, at the time of clicking the recent pictures, the two were very comfortable in each other's company. They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing, which is pretty standard best-friend behaviour. We'd be so happy if they ACTUALLY are BFFs, because it is about time we normalised platonic forehead kisses amongst friends.

Check Out The Pictures of Zendaya and Jacob Here:

In the past, Elordi has even referred Zenday as his sister. He was speaking to GQ Australia in December when he said so. "She’s like my sister," he started. "Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop.”