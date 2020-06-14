James Gunn Reveals Why He'll Never Direct an Avengers Movie and How GOTG 4 Could Be the Last Movie with the Current Team

James Gunn is currently working on DC's The Suicide Squad, editing with his teammates while they continue to work from home. He insists the movie is still releasing on its release date of August 6, 2021, post which he'll start working on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4. The director has always been associated with all Guardians movie and the franchise is like his baby. However, his association with those beloved characters might come to and after he's done directing its upcoming sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals his Favourite Indian Movie and It Would Make Aamir Khan Happy.

No, we aren't kidding when we say that Gunn doesn't think he'll keep making Guardians with the current team that involves Chriss Pratt as Star Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Zoe Saldana (if she's alive) as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. In his recent QnA session on Instagram when a fan asked if GOTG 4 could be the last in the franchise, the director had an affirmative reply. Gunn said, "It's probably my last one and probably the last with the current team. But you never know."

Yes, being a die-hard fan of the Guardians series, his reply comes in as a major disappointment but let's hope for the best. Nothing's been finalised yet. We bet if given a good script and a chance to direct Vol 5, James won't hesitate in assembling his team of actors.

And while he may or may not return for GOTG 5, there's one MCU idea that he'll probably never helm. When another fan asked him if he was ever asked to direct any Avenger movie in the past, the director said, "I haven't been asked but I wouldn't do it if I was." Reason? Well, simply 'cos the idea doesn't sound very appealing to him. Fair enough.

Guardians Vol 5 is not expected to hit the screens until late 2022 or early 2023. There are reports about how the storyline will revolve Rocket and his creator this time and that Thor may make an appearance in it. Though this sounds intriguing, we'd still wait for an official update and synopsis.

