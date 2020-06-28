An 80s movie called Sixteen Candles is as early as we can remember to have spotted this gaping dreamy-eyed boy. That was many of our introduction to John Cusack who evolves to become an every-day guy and yet can't get enough of. He has done a lot of other roles that were unlike the romantic persona that he had built working in movies like Say Anything or High Fidelity. He has done quality work but he will always be more famous as the man who stood outside his girlfriend's door holding a boombox over his head. Which girl wouldn't love to have a boyfriend like that? John Cusack Says Police Came at Him with Batons During George Floyd Protest

On his birthday today, here're 5 movies of the actor we can watch over and over again.

Say Anything (1989)

Let's start with the obvious. This is one movie that girls go weak in the knees for and men hate to admit their love for it. Such is its simple yet effective charm. Cusack's Lloyd Dobbler is unambitious but he does one thing that puts his life on a path of some semblance. He falls in love and makes many women swoon over him. It's very difficult to explain what we feel every time we see Cusack in that film. So we would just leave it at, 'I gave her my heart and she gave me a pen.'

The Grifters (1990)

He is a small con in this movie as that earnest face with those puppy eyes at display could bewitch anyone. The fact that it gets a lot twisted and also bloody does give you a lot of things to think even after the movie is over.

High Fidelity (2000)

High Fidelity takes a fun spin on a guy trying to find out why he gets dumped all the time. Cusack is Rob Gordon, a record-store owner who learns and unlearns a lot about himself. It's amazing how he matures as a character and perhaps as an actor too when he realises there are two sides in a relationship. It's a men-favourite, we believe.

America's Sweethearts (2001)

Yes, we admit we will get trolled for having this movie on the list. So what if the story was all over the place and somewhere down the line, the director forgot it's a comedy, Cusack's confused feelings about Kiki and Gwen is stuff we all die-hard romantics live for even if it's tad ridiculous. You can kill us for liking this film but we do like it. John Cusack Condemns Attack on Students Protesting Against Citizenship Law

Serendipity (2001)

Although it's quite bizarre that a couple who feels drawn to each other so intensely decide to leave it all to fate, you can't help but wish such a thing would happen with you. That's what he does, he gives hope about something that may not be plausible at all.

