Today is Jimin's special day and he is finally turning 27! Having made his debut in 2013 with BTS, he has released solo songs with the rest of the group which are "Lie", "Serendipity" and "Filter". His first solo independent song was "Promise" which he co-wrote and co-composed. Besides having the ability to sing, perform and write beautiful songs, he is also lauded as an amazing dancer. He has been into dance since he was a child and seems very happy while showcasing his skills on stage. #JIMINDAY Trends As ARMYs Flood Twitter To Wish the BTS Member on His 27th Birthday!

Not only is he habile at dancing, he was also the top student in the modern dance department at the Busan High School of Arts, and his contemporary dance has been praised by many worldwide. A teacher suggested that he audition for BigHit Entertainment and as they say, the rest is history. And I am so glad he did audition otherwise we would not have these gems today. To celebrate his birthday, here are some of his most exquisite dances. Elle Japan Names BTS’ Jimin a Role Model in ‘Top Korean Idols Who Stood Out Even Before Their Debut’ Article!

Idol Intro Performance

Serendipity (Multiple Performance Mix)

I Need U at 2019 MMA

Filter (Live Performance)

Black Swan - Jimin Focus

Fake Love Intro - Jimin Focus

Jimin of course nails every dance he does and does it with considerable precision, these are some that I find very tantalizing in a way that would inspire someone to dance as well. So that concludes my list of some of his best dances. A very Happy Birthday to Jimin!

