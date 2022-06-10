Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill starrer Jurassic World Dominion was released in cinemas on June 10, 2022. The movie is directed by Colin Trevorrow and distributed by Universal Pictures. Jurassic World Dominion sees dinosaurs roaming among humans in the world and trying to adapt. With a new evil company on the rise, our favourite characters band together and go on a trip to save their loved ones. However, after release, the movie leaked on torrent sites and is available for streaming on them as well. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Jurassic World Dominion Review: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern’s Film Receives Negative Response From Critics.

For the unversed, Jurassic World Dominion sees Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. The movie also stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and more.

