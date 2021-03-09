The much-anticipated film Zack Snyders Justice League was mistakenly leaked on the American broadcasting network, HBO Max on Monday. The film was subsequently removed, but only after being on air for almost an hour. On Monday, an American user, Doug Bass noticed the four-hour-long Zack Snyder Cut playing on TV, while he had chosen to watch "Tom And Jerry". Zack Snyder’s Justice League: A Menacing Steppenwolf Smashing Amazonians in This Viral Video Clip Has Just Amped Up Our Excitement for Snyder Cut!

Bass, a realtor and digital marketing executive, posted a clip from the film on Twitter, joking that someone from the network was "about to be fired", according to a report in Variety.

"'Zack Snyder's Justice League' was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes," a spokesperson from WarnerMedia told Variety. The film is scheduled to air on HBO Max on March 18.

