Justin Bieber has responded to the rumours surrounding his marriage to Hailey Bieber after fans noticed she was unfollowed from his Instagram account, sparking speculation about trouble in their relationship. To clear the air, Justin addressed the situation on his Instagram Story, stating that someone else had unfollowed his wife Hailey from his insta account, not him. He wrote in his no-deleted post, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here," acknowledging the growing buzz around the incident. His statement aims to reassure fans that their marriage is not in jeopardy despite the online drama. Justin Bieber Unfollows Wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours.

Justin Bieber Clarifies ‘Someone Else’ Unfollowed Hailey From His Account

Justin Bieber reveals someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his account: “Sh*t is getting suss out here” pic.twitter.com/HjxPXminFZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

