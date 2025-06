Los Angeles, June 10: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry had a shocking moment while performing on stage during her concert tour stop in Sydney. The singer had an unpleasant fan encounter during her performance. In a video posted to X, Perry is seen singing ‘Hot N Cold’ when she's shocked by a fan who jumps on stage and puts his arm around her, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Katy Perry, 40, quickly walks out of his reach as the man continues to jump before doing the Fortnite dance. Two security personnel appear and wrangle the concertgoer as he attempts to get out of their grasp, making it difficult for them to remove him. ‘No Place Like Home’: Katy Perry Shares First Post After Returning to Earth From Blue Origin’s NS-31 Space Mission, Posts Video of Herself Enjoying Weightlessness in Space - WATCH.

Katy Perry Ambushed by Fan During Sydney Concert

As per ‘People’, the singer acknowledged the situation and told concertgoers, “Well, there’s never going to be another show like this. So just enjoy it, Sydney”. As she continued to sing her 2008 breakout hit, the security personnel took the man away from the spotlight to the side stage. They were then met by two more security personnel, who took hold of him as the first two men forcibly move him off the stage.

Perry’s recent interruption follows her interaction with a different fan at the May 17, Las Vegas performance. While introducing her song, ‘I'm His, He's Mine’, she jokingly accused a concertgoer of DMing her fiance, Orlando Bloom. "Cute grin. I know why you're here”, Perry said in a video shared to social media, adding, "Listen, if you keep DM'ing my man... Oh, Kyle? I know, I know. You've been doing it for months, ever since the (Play) residency”. Blue Origin-Katy Perry Flight to Space: Singer Kisses Ground After Returning to Earth (Watch Video).

At that same performance, Perry had yet another eyebrow-raising moment on stage when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing 2012's ‘Part of Me’. During the song, Perry ran along the stage's runway while wearing a reflective cone bra. But before she could complete her run, her bra was seen coming undone in a TikTok video, threatening to bring her entire top away from her chest. The singer slowed down and changed her moves to look like a strut so she could play off the wardrobe malfunction.

