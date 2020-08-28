Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for Bill and Ted Face The Music. The trailer has told us that it is a time heist to save the world. The movie has been screened for the critics and the verdict is out now. The movie has received average reviews from the reviewers. Bill and Ted have been joined by their daughters in the movie, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. The movie almost features the titular heroes having sons. Directed by Dean Parisot, the movie seems like an entertained. Bill and Ted Face The Music New Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Musical Time Heist Will Put Endgame To Shame (Watch Video).

Forbes' Scott Mendelson wrote, "Bill & Ted Face the Music is a fun time with good company, with a deluge of winning comic actors having fun with a twisty time-travel plot that really feels “about” some of the themes and genre concepts that the previous two films just used for decoration. The movie has a few subtle thoughts about legacy, the many different ways you can save the world and the value of handing your sword to the next generation,"

CNN wrote, "This is, ultimately, a recycling project, if one that some fans had long wanted; still, there are amusing homages and callbacks scattered along the way -- including one to the late George Carlin, and William Sadler's return as a cooler-than-usual version of Death." Bill and Ted Face The Music Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite For Their Time Travel Adventures But Are Yet to Compose the World-Saving Song! (Watch Video).

The New York Times wrote, "Bill and Ted belong to a generation so closely identified with failure as to be routinely erased from the record. The new movie, directed by Dean Parisot, is an amiable, sloppy attempt to reassert the value of friendliness and crack a few jokes along the way. The Wyld Stallyns bassist, Death (Bill Sadler), supplies a lot of those, as does a neurotic killer robot named Dennis (Anthony Carrigan)."

Variety wrote, "It zips right along, it makes you smile and chortle, it's a surprisingly sweet-spirited love story... and it's a better tribute to the one-world utopian power of classic rock than Yesterday was. On a scale of one to 10, I wouldn't say that Face the Music goes to 11, but it's a most excellent sequel."

