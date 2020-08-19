America reality TV star and supermodel - Kendall Jenner is fuelling romance rumours with NBA player Devin Booker with their latest outing. According to E!News, the 24-year-old supermodel and NBA star's latest outing together came on Monday, August 17 (local time), when they were seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu together along with Devin's dog Haven. The athlete held his pet's leash as the reality star walked alongside him. An eyewitness described, "They were just out running errands. It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer." Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Cody Simpson Call It Quits After Dating for 10 Months? (Deets Inside)

A second source told E! News, "She's excited to have him out in LA so they can spend some in-person time together. They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family. She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down-low, but she likes him and she's happy to be with him right now. For now, they are together in LA having fun and hanging out."

The basketball star Booker opted for a hoodie, shorts, and sneakers for the casual outing, while Kendall sported an all-white ensemble. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, both accessorized with face masks. Post Malone And TikTok Star MLMA Are Dating, Think Fans

This marks the second time the 24-year-old catwalk pro and 23-year-old basketball player have been seen out together in the span of three days.

On August 15, the two joined Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for a night out at Nobu in Malibu, reported E!News In May, the reality TV star Jenner and Devin were photographed together in the model's car in Los Angeles on Memorial Day. They sparked relationship rumours, a month earlier, when they were seen getting into his car in Arizona.

After the initial sighting surfaced, Jenner fired back after critics slammed her alleged romances with NBA stars. (She's been linked to Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Blake Griffin over the years.) In response to one tweet that said, "Maybe she passing them around," Jenner very frankly responded with, "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch." However, she has since remained mum on the speculation about her and the basketball player. As for Booker, he has not commented.