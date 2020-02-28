King Richard: Leiv Schreiber, Susie Abromeit Join Will Smith Starrer Richard Williams Biopic

Leiv Schreiber, Susie Abromeit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber is boarding the cast of Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The film, to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams, who guided his prodigal tennis-playing daughters from the Compton courts to preeminence in the sport. Schreiber, 52, will portray real-life tennis coach Paul Cohen, who has worked with legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and others. Owen Wilson Joins Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus’ Loki Series.

The movie will also feature actor Susie Abromeit as New York Times reporter Robin Finn, reported Deadline. Actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton were recently cast in the roles of Venus and Serena. The film will also star Aunjanue Ellis as Venus and Serena's mother Brandi, and Jon Bernthal as their coach Rick Macci. Gal Gadot, Zazie Beetz and Timothee Chalamet Join 2020 Oscar Presenters List.

The Williams sisters have remained dominating figures on the tennis court over the years and have collectively won a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals. King Richard is slated to be released on November 25.