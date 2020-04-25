Leonardo DiCaprio Shares How the Himalayan Range Is Now Visible From Punjab Due To Less Air Pollution (View Post)

Representational image of Himalayas shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The globe is facing the lockdown due to deadly coronavirus pandemic. The quarantine instruction and the lockdown rule is clear: stay at home! Only essential service providers are allowed to leave their homes with special permissions. This has been going on for a month and half now. Naturally, this resulted into improvement in air quality with minimal vehicles and other hazardous chemicals around. This also got pollution under the check. The latest brilliant example of the same is the sight of Himalayas from Punjab! Not just Indians but even Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is mesmerized with it.

The Inception actor, who posts regularly on environment safety, posted about how Himalayas are visible from Punjab. However, it is important to note that he shared a representational image of the same and not the real one. Here's the ACTUAL image seen from Jalandhar, Punjab, if you are curious.

Leo wrote, "From The @Guardian: People can see the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas from Punjab, India after pollution levels dropped due to the coronavirus lockdown. Locals say that it's the first time in 30 years that the mountain peaks have been visible nearly 125 miles away." Check out his post below.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Post:

Earlier, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too shared the glimpse of this Dhauladhar range from his rooftop. He stated that he never ever seen this view before from his home in Jalandhar! Well, all these pictures and posts are only testimonials of the fact that we humans, are solely responsible for the pollution and are now obliged to keep this natural beauty intact like never before.