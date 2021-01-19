Logan Lerman is one gorgeous actor who has managed to make way into the audience's heart with his acting. He started acting "to get out of school" and began auditioning from a very young age. He used to appear in a lot of commercials before he was cast in 2000 released film The Patriot. He essayed the role of William Martin, one of the children of Mel Gibson's character. He reunited with Gibson again for What Women Want in the same year and played the role of her child again. While he got back to back film offers, he described it his experience as having no "conscious awareness of what I was doing or what was going on. He initially "didn't have a good experience" working in the movies. Hunters Trailer: Al Pacino Leads a Team to Take Down the Nazis of New York in His Debut Web-Series.

He still decided to give it a shot and featured in films like A Painted House, Riding in Cars with Boys, The Butterfly Effect, The Number 23, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and more. Lerman was also cast in the lead role as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and impressed everyone with his amazing acting in it. He was last seen in End of Sentence where he essayed the role of an ex-convict who travels with his father to Ireland and Shirley, about author Shirley Jackson, in which he plays one half of a young couple staying at Jackson's unstable household. Percy Jackson TV Series in Works at Disney Plus.

Lerman sure has made everyone fall in love with his acting skills, but we cannot help but talk about how handsome he looks. While he is not very active on social media, he often shares pictures from his many adventures that he goes on with his girlfriend. He also shares updates about his films and shoots from time to time. But amidst all the set pictures and the nature trip, we stumble upon a few very gorgeous pictures of him flashing his most genuine smile. Today as the actor turns 29 today, we decided to take a look at some of his photos that feature his million-dollar smile.

This picture his from his first NFL game that he enjoyed with his friends. The excited smile proves that he had a great time there.

While urging his fans to go watch his film Indignation. Logan shared this happy picture with Stephen Colbert. Doesn't he look cute?

This was the purest smile that Logan shared during a fundraising night to support the United in Harmony organization.

While Logan enjoys the view, you can enjoy that sumptuous smile!

Logan is an explorer and we think he found something very interesting in this cave that brought this joyful smile on his face.

Well, it is Logan's birthday but it looks like we got a present from him. We hope to see him update his fans more and more with such stunning pictures of himself. Join us in wishing the actor a very happy 29th birthday.

