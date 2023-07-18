When it comes to talking about leaders of the loud that left a profound and lasting impression on us, the late Nelson Mandela is a man who will always come up in the conversations. A man who has gone through so much and led Africa to new political heights by becoming the first black head of the state in the country, the journey of Mandela is one that instils inspiration among many. It’s his journey for abolishing the racist apartheid environment in Africa that led to a sense of equality within the country. Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 Date: History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to the Great Leader.

With it being July 18, we take this to celebrate the great man for its his birthday. Dubbed as “Mandela Day,” it’s a special occasion where Mandela is remembered for his special achievements, and what better way to honor this man than watch some really amazing films based on him. So, to celebrate Mandela Day 2023, let’s take a look at five best movies that showed the profound impact he has had on society.

Mandela (1987)

In this made-for-TV film, Danny Glover takes on the role of Nelson Mandela and presents his struggles in a manner that will certainly have you rooting for him. Joined by Alfre Woodard, who plays his wife Winnie, Mandela is an effective watch that showcases his life quite faithfully.

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Starring Idris Elba as Nelson Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom is based on the autobiographical book of the same name. The film primarily focuses on his earlier life and how he came about to be the President of Africa, and it’s all lead by powerful performance from Idris Elba. Also having Naomie Harris co-star with him, this is certainly a film that should be checked out.

Mandela (1996)

Not to be confused with the film of the same name from 1987, Mandela that was released in 1996 is a documentary feature that touches upon every aspect of his life. From his childhood to being arrested to his painful struggle in gaining freedom, it’s a detailed documentary that really dives deep into the heart and soul of what made this man so special.

Goodbye Bafana

A powerful story that highlights the relationship between Nelson Mandela and his prison guard James Gregory, Goodbye Bafana is a powerful watch that really hones in on the two people in question here. While not all the facts might be accurate, one can’t deny that the on-screen work of Dennis Haysbert and Joseph Fiennes was special.

Invictus

Following the fall of the Apartheid system in Africa, the 1995 Rugby World Cup saw the Springboks try to win the championship as Nelson Mandela did his best to unite the torn country in his first term as a President. Featuring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon, this is easily one of the best works based on the life of Mandela, and really puts into perspective of how he used his presidency in an effective manner. Mandela Day 2023: Inspiring Sayings and Quotes From the Great Leader and Anti-Apartheid Revolutionary Nelson Mandela To Share on This Day.

Nelson Mandela is truly an inspiration to many, and with this we end the list and celebrate the man by watching his movies.

