African National Congress Foundation Day 2025: Know All About the South African Political Party That Saw Nelson Mandela As the Country’s First President (Watch Video)

African National Congress Foundation Day is marked to honour the formation of the African National Congress (ANC) on January 8, 1912. The primary goal of the South African political party was to unite African people and defend their rights and freedoms. The ANC Foundation Day, celebrated on January 8, offers an opportunity to reflect on Africa's journey from colonial rule to self-governance and, most importantly, the end of the apartheid regime. It was in 1991 when Nelson Mandela was elected as the ANC President. Mandela, who was often called the 'Gandhi of South Africa' because of his shared values with Mahatma Gandhi and his use of Gandhi's ethics in his own work, became a significant face of ANC's rich legacy. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

The liberation struggle eventually culminated in the 1994 general elections in which ANC secured a historic victory and Nelson Mandela was elected as the first black President of South Africa. Since then, the ANC remained a dominant political force in South Africa. If you want to learn more about Nelson Mandela, watch the show Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India.

