When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India
  • Videos
    Ibrahim Ali Khan Dances to ‘Kissik’ During His Meetup With Sreeleela; Don’t Miss His Viral Video With Cow Owner Ibrahim Ali Khan Dances to ‘Kissik’ During His Meetup With Sreeleela; Don’t Miss His Viral Video With Cow Owner
    • Close
    Search

    African National Congress Foundation Day 2025: Know All About the South African Political Party That Saw Nelson Mandela As the Country’s First President (Watch Video)

    The liberation struggle in Africa eventually culminated in the 1994 general elections in which ANC secured a historic victory and Nelson Mandela was elected as the first black President of South Africa. Since then, the ANC remained a dominant political force in South Africa.

    Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jan 08, 2025 02:07 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    African National Congress Foundation Day 2025: Know All About the South African Political Party That Saw Nelson Mandela As the Country’s First President (Watch Video)
    African National Congress Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

    African National Congress Foundation Day is marked to honour the formation of the African National Congress (ANC) on January 8, 1912. The primary goal of the South African political party was to unite African people and defend their rights and freedoms. The ANC Foundation Day, celebrated on January 8, offers an opportunity to reflect on Africa's journey from colonial rule to self-governance and, most importantly, the end of the apartheid regime. It was in 1991 when Nelson Mandela was elected as the ANC President. Mandela, who was often called the 'Gandhi of South Africa' because of his shared values with Mahatma Gandhi and his use of Gandhi's ethics in his own work, became a significant face of ANC's rich legacy. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year. 

    The liberation struggle eventually culminated in the 1994 general elections in which ANC secured a historic victory and Nelson Mandela was elected as the first black President of South Africa. Since then, the ANC remained a dominant political force in South Africa. If you want to learn more about Nelson Mandela, watch the show Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India.

    Watch Video of "Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India" To Learn More About Nelson Mandela

    Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India is a show that celebrates the recipients of India’s highest civilian honour. Through the medium of graphics and information, the show, intends to exhibit hidden unknown and loved stories from lives of these legendary characters.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    African National Congress African National Congress (ANC) African National Congress Foundation Day
    African National Congress Foundation Day 2025: Know All About the South African Political Party That Saw Nelson Mandela As the Country’s First President (Watch Video)
    African National Congress Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

    African National Congress Foundation Day is marked to honour the formation of the African National Congress (ANC) on January 8, 1912. The primary goal of the South African political party was to unite African people and defend their rights and freedoms. The ANC Foundation Day, celebrated on January 8, offers an opportunity to reflect on Africa's journey from colonial rule to self-governance and, most importantly, the end of the apartheid regime. It was in 1991 when Nelson Mandela was elected as the ANC President. Mandela, who was often called the 'Gandhi of South Africa' because of his shared values with Mahatma Gandhi and his use of Gandhi's ethics in his own work, became a significant face of ANC's rich legacy. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year. 

    The liberation struggle eventually culminated in the 1994 general elections in which ANC secured a historic victory and Nelson Mandela was elected as the first black President of South Africa. Since then, the ANC remained a dominant political force in South Africa. If you want to learn more about Nelson Mandela, watch the show Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India.

    Watch Video of "Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India" To Learn More About Nelson Mandela

    Bharat Ratna The Jewels of India is a show that celebrates the recipients of India’s highest civilian honour. Through the medium of graphics and information, the show, intends to exhibit hidden unknown and loved stories from lives of these legendary characters.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    African National Congress African National Congress (ANC) African National Congress Foundation Day African National Congress Foundation Day 2025 African National Congress Foundation Day 2025 Date African National Congress Foundation Day Significance African National Congress Party (ANC) African National Congress Stalwart Festivals And Events Nelson Mandela Nelson Mandela Documentary Nelson Mandela Images South Africa Nelson Mandela
    You might also like
    When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India
    Festivals & Events

    When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India
    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years
    Festivals & Events

    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years

    When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India
    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years
    Festivals & Events

    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Are the Types of Kumbh? Know Shahi Snan Dates and Other Significant Details As Maha Kumbh Returns to Prayagraj After 144 Years
    National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2025 Date in the US: Know All About the Day That Shows Support for Police Officers and Other Law Enforcement Professionals
    Festivals & Events

    National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2025 Date in the US: Know All About the Day That Shows Support for Police Officers and Other Law Enforcement Professionals
    When Is National Youth Day 2025? Know Rashtriya Yuva Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda
    Festivals & Events

    When Is National Youth Day 2025? Know Rashtriya Yuva Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda
    Festivals & Events

    When Is National Youth Day 2025? Know Rashtriya Yuva Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
    200K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Newcastle
    50K+ searches
    Arsenal
    20K+ searches
    SNAP Result 2024
    20K+ searches
    Ajith Kumar
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
    200K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Newcastle
    50K+ searches
    Arsenal
    20K+ searches
    SNAP Result 2024
    20K+ searches
    Ajith Kumar
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel