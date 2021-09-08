Martin Freeman is one of the most well-known British actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in quite a lot of great and diverse projects that have upped his film portfolio. Martin Freeman achieved peak stardom when he played the role of Dr John Watson in the Sherlock TV series. Freeman would then go on to receive amazing roles and would appear in films like The Hobbit and Marvel’s Black Panther. Martin Freeman Birthday Special: 5 Very Popular Roles of the Black Panther Star That Gave Him Global Love.

So to celebrate Martin Freeman’s 50th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to IMDb.

Black Panther (7.3)

Black Panther was a culture behemoth that pushed diversity in the MCU and was just a great film overall. Freeman plays the role of Everett K Ross, a member of the CIA. He has some really funny scenes with Andy Serkis’ Klaw and marks a neat reunion between them after The Hobbit Franchise. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: New Set Leak Pics Confirm Martin Freeman's Return as Everett Ross in a Grey Suit and New Bearded Look!

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (7.4)

The epic conclusion to Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit Trilogy and his Middle Earth saga as a whole, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies serves as a satisfying end to Bilbo Baggins’ journey if not as epic as Return of the King.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (7.8)

Second entry in The Hobbit Trilogy, The Desolation of Smaug was a visual treat that delivered on great action and world building. Not to say that it gave us Benedict Cumberbatch as a dragon whom Martin Freeman’s Bilbo had to face.

Captain America: Civil War (7.8)

Captain America: Civil War was a loose adaptation of the comic that it was based on. It’s one of the finest entries in the MCU and introduced us to Freeman’s Everett K Ross. Ross' character was amazingly set up here for his story to continue in Black Panther.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (7.8)

While many fans think that The Hobbit Trilogy wasn’t able to touch the heights of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it still was a great journey. Just like The Fellowship of the Ring, the first Hobbit film does a great job at worldbuilding and setting up these characters who we will be following. If you want more Middle Earth, then do check out The Hobbit.

We hope that Martin Freeman continues to have a great career and keeps on giving us amazing films. With this we finish off our list and wish Martin Freeman a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).