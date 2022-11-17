Martin Scorsese lives and breathes movies. His career has been a complete whirlwind of just putting out cinema, and the industry has been all the better for it. While Scorsese has done a lot of great work directing films in many genres, his mainstay has always been crime-thrillers. With a wide list of movies and a penchant for gangster-driven dramas, Scorsese’s work has always shined in these outings.

With films like The Departed and Goodfellas, Scorsese got an opportunity to showcase his skills in the best way possible. Becoming the go to director for gangster films, his filmography surely speaks for itself in just how amazing it is. So, to celebrate this legend’s 80th birthday, lets take a look at five of his best gangster films. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio To Collaborate for Apple’s Digital Film The Wager.

Gangs of New York

With a stacked cast, the period peace features the feud between the Catholic Protestants and the Irish Immigrant group. Having an inspired performance in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amsterdam Vallon and one of the best cinematic villains in Daniel Day-Lewis’ Bill the Butcher, the film won’t disappoint you.

Casino

A drama that centres on a gambling expert played by Robert De Niro who tries to oversee the day-to-day workings of a casino, this is a crime-thriller that thrives on solid performances. From Joe Pesci to Sharon Stone, this film is a riveting adventure that will never bore you.

The Irishman

A film that spans decades, this is Scorsese’s storytelling epic that focuses on a truck driver who goes on to become a hitman. Bringing Al Pacino and Robert De Niro together on the screen once again with Joe Pesci joining the gang too, this is by far the most ambitious story told by Scorsese on the screen.

Goodfellas

Being THE gangster movie of Scorsese career, Goodfellas changed the game. A biographical film, it tells the story of Henry Hill, a mob associate and his rise and fall in crime. A truly engaging tale that will take you through some of the best scenes of Scorsese’s career ever, this is a treat to watch.

The Departed

While Goodfellas was Scorsese best film, The Departed came out and just blew everything away. Focusing on an undercover agent played by Leonardo DiCaprio who is sent to investigate a high-level gangster, the film is all about systematic corruption and has a great cast including Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson. Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday Special: From Shutter Island to The Departed, Ranking All 5 Movies of the Actor with Director Martin Scorsese.

We can’t wait to see what Scorsese has in store for us with Killers of the Flower Moon next year. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).