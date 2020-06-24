Mia Khalifa might have moved on and left her past behind, but does the past really dies? The former pornstar has recently confessed that she wants her porn videos to be removed from the internet. Unfortunately, it's something impossible, especially for someone who was ranked No. 2 among actor searches, with a whopping 269 million video views alone in 2019 on PornHub - one of the leading adult-video sites. Mia was talking to her fans on social media recently, and it is during this she expressed her regret over getting involved in the porn industry. Khalifa also encouraged other women to maintain a safe distance from the business. “Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don’t want another girl to go through that — because NO ONE should,” she responded to an Instagram user who tagged her in a post discussing Mia’s short-lived but highly popular porn career.

Mia's porn videos will indeed haunt her for the rest of her life as the peeps at PornHub have uploaded a string of videos of actors even after some of them, like Khalifa, have left the business long time ago. That's their way of bringing more money into their pockets. There are more than 4000 videos of Mia Khalifa on PornHub even though she filmed just 11, according to her. It's not something uncommon as some industry veterans told The Washington Post in 2019 that "those duplicates are designed to dupe consumers into thinking new videos are available." Mia Khalifa's TikTok Videos Are Both Funny & HOT! Here's How the Pornhub Queen Is Spending Her Time in Quarantine.

Mia also engaged with some more fans on Twitter. "Mia Khalifa being in the porn industry for 3 months and being that popular is crazy, she definitely deserved a bigger bag,” wrote a fan to her, to which she replied that she was offered millions to return for just one more video, but she didn't. "I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag. I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices),” read Khalifa's tweet.

Mia dominated the adult-film sites when she featured in a pornography film wearing a hijab. The worldwide reaction and the threats from Islamic State supporters that followed led to her quick exit from the business. Ever since then Mia has explored different avenues like working as a paralegal, and then as a bookkeeper followed by a sports talk show host. However, the sad reality is that a huge set of people still know Mia for her porn career. It's like a paint that will never come off.

