Milla Jovovich has many feathers added to her hat. She is an actress, model, and musician who has taken over the world with her skills and beauty. Known for numerous science fiction and action films, the actress, started her career as a teen model when Herb Ritts photographed her for the cover of the Italian magazine Lei. She was tagged as the "Most Unforgettable Women in the World" by Richard Avedon for a Revlon advertisement. Milla Jovovich Welcomes Third Daughter With Husband Paul WS Anderson.

Soon she made her screen debut with the television film The Night Train to Kathmandu and appeared in her first feature film, Two Moon Junction as well. She rose to fame at the age of 15 when she featured in Return to the Blue Lagoon and got a breakthrough with her role in The Fifth Element. But while she has given many remarkable performances, Milla is best known for her starring role as Alice in the Resident Evil franchise. The actress became a household name after this franchise.

But killing zombies isn't the only thing that Jovovich has done on the screen. She has been a part of many other critically acclaimed hits as well. Today as the actress turns 45, we decided to take a look at 5 Milla Jovovich starrer films that are worth a watch! Monster Hunter Trailer: Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa Team Up to Fight Monsters in an Alternate Universe.

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Dazed And Confused is a cult classic by written and directed by Richard Linklater. Milla essayed the role of Michelle Burroughs, Kevin Pickford's girlfriend (played by Shawn Andrews) in the film. The film is about different groups of Texas teenagers during the last day of school in 1976 and the crazy, hilarious things that happen with them. Anyone who wants to relive the good old school days and watch Milla steal the show in the little screen time she had, do watch this film.

Milla Jovovich in Dazed And Confused (Photo Credit: Facebook)

The Fifth Element (1997)

While Milla Jovovich is most recognizable for her role in Resident Evil, The Fifth Element remains a fan favourite to this day. As the title of the movie suggests, Milla essayed the role of the 'Fifth Element'. Her character Leeloo helps destroy a great evil that appears after every 5,000 years. It can only be stopped by a weapon made of five elements and Milla's journey to kill the evil entity with Bruce Willis and Gary Oldman sums up for one hell of a trip.

Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element (Photo Credit: Facebook)

He's Got Game (1998)

Milla essayed many powerful roles on the big screen but her character in Spike Lee's sports drama He's Got Game was pretty charming. She essayed the role of Dakota, a prostitute who is continuously being tortured by her procurer. Jake, who is a convicted felon serving time at a correctional facility for accidentally killing his wife, Martha helps Milla throughout the film. The story takes us on an intriguing journey of Jake trying to reduce his prison time by persuading his top-ranked basketball player son for the governor's alma mater.

Milla Jovovich in He's Got Game (Photo Credit: Facebook)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Starring Milla Jovovich, Timothy Olyphant, Steve Zahn, and Chris Hemsworth, A Perfect Getaway was one movie that kept you guessing till the end of the film. A perfect Hawaiian getaway turns into a life or death chase as the newly-weds discover that they've encountered two homicidal maniacs. Jovovich essayed the role of Cydney Anderson, the manic murderer's partner in this thrilling flick. The plot is catchy and the intriguing twits in the film will keep you hooked till the last minute of the film.

Milla Jovovich in A Perfect Getaway (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Paradise Hills (2019)

Paradise Hills is a movie for every fiction movie-lovers out there. The film which starred Milla as The Duchess is a satirical jibe at how women are told to be devoted and docile in our society. The Duchess runs a mysterious behavioural modification centre called Paradise to help "retrain" rebellious young women and her encounters with these women is something you will enjoy quite a lot. Emma Roberts, Awkwafina, and Danielle Macdonald take down the evil Duchess in the most dramatic way that makes the film worth a watch.

Milla Jovovich in Paradise Hills (Photo Credit: Facebook)

It was very difficult for us to narrow down 5 Milla Jovovich films that are a must-watch as the actress never fails to amaze us. Her performance has always been noteworthy and every film of hers is worth a watch once. Wishing the talented actress a very happy 45th birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).