Moana and her demi-god friend Maui are back at sea, this time in search of a mysterious, lost, and cursed island that could reconnect Moana’s people with other tribes scattered across the ocean. With Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reprising their roles as the voices of Moana and Maui, Moana 2 sails into theatres this week. Your favourite seafaring, song-singing heroine is once again determined to defy the odds and accomplish the seemingly unattainable. This time, Moana’s crew expands beyond Maui and the idiotic chicken, Heihei, to include three human crewmates and a pig. ‘Moana 2’ Movie Review: Despite Its Gorgeous Visuals, Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson’s Animated Sequel Feels Lost at Sea This Time!

Moana 2 delivers another visually stunning animated adventure with its share of enjoyable moments, though it doesn’t quite match the dynamism and engagement of its predecessor. Like the first film, this sequel features two antagonists: Matangi (Awhimai Fraser), a cunning demigoddess trapped within a giant clam who ensnares Maui at one point, and Nalo, a formidable god for whom Matangi works. Nalo’s presence is largely symbolic, appearing as a menacing purple storm cloud that has submerged Motufetu—the island Moana is searching for—beneath the waves. By cutting off connections between islands, Nalo seeks to exert control over the seas. The mid-credit scene offers the first glimpse of Nalo in his physical form.

So, how do Moana and Maui overcome these challenges? Or is Nalo truly vanquished? Read on for a detailed breakdown, but beware - major SPOILERS lie ahead.

The Lifting of the Curse

Maui plans to lift the cursed island from the ocean, battling Nalo’s tornadoes and lightning strikes in the process. However, he is struck by lightning, rendered unconscious, and loses his tattoos and powers. Moana then realises she doesn’t need the island to rise; instead, she dives toward the sunken land. Despite being pursued by a bolt of lightning, she manages to touch the island and lift the curse. However, the lightning still strikes her, and she seemingly dies.

Watch the Trailer of 'Moana 2':

But wait - this is a Disney family movie. Of course, Moana’s death doesn’t stick. With the help of her ancestors’ spirits, Maui revives her, and she gains a new Wayfinder tattoo. Maui, in turn, has his tattoos and powers restored when the ocean - now free from Nalo’s hold - returns his magical hook. The island resurfaces, and tribes from neighbouring islands sail to meet Moana. Moana returns home with newfound allies and is officially made a Tautai in a traditional ceremony. A happy ending, indeed!

The Mid-Credit Scene

The mid-credit scene teases the next chapter, introducing Nalo’s human form, voiced by Tofiga Fepulea’i. Seated on a throne and reminding us of Thanos, Nalo expresses his rage at Mathangi for aiding Moana and Maui’s escape from the giant clam. Mathangi denies any betrayal, but Nalo chains her with lightning, warning, "This isn’t over… No, we’re just getting started!"

This dramatic evil moment is hilariously undercut by the arrival of Tamatoa, the vain crab from the first film. Now stripped of his treasure, Tamatoa adorns himself with bones and offers to help Nalo defeat Moana and Maui. To convince the storm god, Tamatoa launches into a musical number titled "Funky Crab Legs".

Who Is Tamatoa?

Tamatoa, a minor antagonist from the first Moana film, is a giant crab obsessed with hoarding gold, jewels, and other treasures. Voiced by Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Tamatoa previously clashed with Moana and Maui when they stole Maui’s magical hook from him. Their encounter left him marooned and treasureless at the ocean’s depths.

Shiny Song Sequence From 'Moana':

In the original film’s post-credit scene, Tamatoa laments his predicament, singing a melancholic version of Shiny. Breaking the fourth wall, he jokes that the audience might have helped him escape if his name were “Sebastian” (a nod to The Little Mermaid).

Post-Credit Scene in 'Moana'

What Does the Mid-Credit Scene Mean for 'Moana 3'?

The mid-credit scene sets the stage for Moana 3, hinting at the return of Nalo, Mathangi, and Tamatoa as the antagonists. While it is hard not to notice that Nalo seems poised as the overarching villain akin to Thanos, Matangi is made to be like Moana's equivalent of Loki - a mischievous anti-hero looking out for self-preservation with a huge possibility of her betraying Nalo again. As for Tamatoa, his role in aiding Nalo remains uncertain, though his comedic antics will likely add levity to the narrative.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation of Moana 3, but its announcement seems likely when Moana 2 performs well at the box office, and mostly it would. Meanwhile, a live-action remake of the original Moana is slated for release on July 10, 2026, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and Catherine Lagaʻaia cast as Moana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).