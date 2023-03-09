An eight-part event series about boxing icon Muhammad Ali is in the works at Peacock from Rege-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Willmott. Titled Excellence: 8 Fights, the scripted drama series hails from Oscar-winning writer Willmott and is based on Jonathan Eig's definitive biography Ali: A Life. Bridgerton breakout Page and Freeman are both on board as executive producers, as well as Willmott, Lori McCreary for Revelations Entertainment and Emily Brown, reports Variety. You Season 4 Part 2 Streaming Date and Time: Where and When to Watch Penn Badgley’s Netflix Psychological Thriller Series Online.

According to the show's official description, Excellence: 8 Fights will "chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali's life, but the essence of the episode, what it's really about, is the internal fight - the drama outside the ring - where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century." Kerala Crime Files: From Cast to Plot, All You Need to Know About Aju Varghese and Lal’s Malayalam Web-Series on Disney+ Hotstar.

After his starring turn in Netflix's Bridgerton in 2020, Page continued to broaden his acting horizons with action film The Gray Man and the upcoming film adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Excellence marks Page's most significant leap into the production realm to date.

Beloved for his roles in films such as Million Dollar Baby and The Shawshank Redemption, Freeman is an Oscar-winning actor who has also made a name for himself as an executive producer on projects like Madam Secretary and Invictus. Willmott won the adapted screenplay Oscar in 2019 for BlacKkKlansman. His other credits include Chi-Raq, Jayhawkers and The 24th.

