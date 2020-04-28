National Superhero Day: From Avengers Endgame to Kick-Ass, 10 Superhero Films You Should Binge-Watch

Superhero Movies (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is National Superhero Day today. Obviously, superheroes are celebrated today. If you were looking for a definition of what a superhero is, Stan Lee, creator of many popular characters of Marvel comics has one for you. He has said, "A superhero is a person who does heroic deeds and has the ability to do them in a way that a normal person couldn’t. So in order to be a superhero, you need a power that is more exceptional than any power a normal human being could possess, and you need to use that power to accomplish good deeds." Did You Know Raj Comics' Famous Superhero Nagraj Was Almost a Doordarshan Show? Watch The Unaired Pilot Episode!

So, looping you in with our latest list of cool superhero movies that you can watch today. And we are not sticking to MCU and DCEU. James Gunn Names his Favourite Superhero Movie of all Time and it's Not an Obvious Choice.

Kick-Ass

This superhero film is unlike anything else you've ever watched. Despite having all the campy fun of superhero films, Kick-Ass was edginess came from its very un-superhero lead. It explored themes of being blinded by the superhero genre culture. Okay, there is more. But the blinding by the superhero genre best describes it.

Unbreakable

M Night Shyamalan's 2000 superhero film, which got its conclusion in 2019 with Glass, was class apart. A very realistic portrayal of the whole superhero genre.

The Dark Knight

This one's the second of Christopher Nolan's Batman films featuring Christian Bale. In The Dark Knight, Batman was up against Joker, played menacingly well by Heath Ledger.

Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot got her solo adventure as Wonder Woman with this one directed by Patty Jenkins. The most perfect thing about the film was the gaze. The focus did not seem to be on the fact that Gal Gadot looks hot as a saviour. At least, not to the point of almost fetishising her.

Aquaman

A superhero movie set underwater? Sign us up. And then Aquaman stars super hottie, Jason Momoa. And to top that, it is directed by James Wan. The CGI-wonder is balanced by a cool story as well.

Avengers: Endgame

Do we even have to explain this one? This one's the most-bankable movies ever to be made. The rush of 21 superhero movies leading up to this one epic conclusion is too much to handle.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Directed by Steve Barron, this movie is about four Teena...umm... the title is pretty spot on. The movie was criticised heavily upon its release, but was a box office success. Watch the movie for its campy glory.

Logan

It is usually the superhero origin stories that make millions at the box office. But, just like Endgame, Logan was loved for it's the last adventure of a beloved superhero. Wolverine, here.

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6> The Incredibles. Fight me. This animated film featuring a fluffy, goofy robot who saves the day with his team of superheroes is the most adorable one on the lot.

Spider-Man

Literally, nothing can beat Sam Raimi's Spider-Man featuring Tobey Macguire. The movie was all heart.

Why do we have superhero movies? Well, we will, once again, let late Stan Lee show you the path. Stan Lee has said:

"I think people are fascinated by superheroes because when we were young we all liked fairy tales, and fairy tales are stories of people with superpowers, people who are super in some way—giants, witches, magicians, always people who are bigger than life. Well, as we got older, we outgrew fairy tales. Most people don’t read fairy tales when they’re grown-ups, but I don’t think we ever outgrow our love for those kinds of stories, stories of people who are bigger and more powerful and more colorful than we are. So superhero stories, to me, are like fairy tales for grown-ups. I don’t know why, but the human condition is such that we love reading about people who can do things that we can’t do and who have powers that we wish we had."

