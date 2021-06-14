The past week Netflix just wrapped its first virtual event dubbed as the Geeked Week. With the Geeked Week there came a bunch of new announcements that has fans surely excited for what the future of the streaming service will look like. It took place over the course of five days, and was packed to the brim with announcements. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Teaser Out! Kevin Smith Brings the Iconic ’80s Gang of He-Man, Skeletor and Others to Netflix (Watch Video).

A lot of Netflix originals were announced with a heavy emphasis on Anime projects as Netflix doubles down on the production of Anime shows. It’s great to see Netflix delve deep into the market as it has had a pretty successful run with these projects. So with the Geeked Week done, here is a roundup of all the major announcements from Netflix’s virtual event. The Weekend Away: Gossip Girl Star Leighton Meester to Star in Netflix’s Upcoming Psychological Thriller.

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

This fantasy show that debuted on Netflix this year had critics raving about its story and impressive production design. It quickly garnered a huge fan following and to no one’s surprise, Netflix just greenlit a season two that was announced by the cast in a video.

Kate

Netflix also unveiled its first teaser trailer for this Mary Elizabeth Winstead lead action thriller film, Kate. It centers on an ruthless criminal operative, who after being irreversibly being poisoned, has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. Kate is scheduled to stream on the platform on September 10th, 2021.

Locke & Key (Season 2)

We got a sneak peek to the second season of Locke & Key as well which is scheduled to drop on Netflix in October. Netflix announced this by dropping a few images of the new season. You can check out the stills over here.

Live-action Resident Evil series

Ahead of the release of the animated show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Netflix also announced a new live action series based on the hit video game franchise. While details on the project are sparse, we got some word on the casting of the show. The series stars Lance Reddik, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Sienna Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nunez.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Along with the announcement of the live action show, Netflix also revealed the first few opening minutes of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness that follows Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield on a brand new adventure.

The Witcher (Season 2)

We got a short brand new teaser for The Witcher Season Two as well which was heavily focused on Ciri. Netflix also announced that it will be partnering with CD Projekt Red for WitcherCon on July 9th

Castelvania Spin-Off

Castlevania recently completed its run with its fourth and final season, but doesn’t mean the story of that universe is done yet. Netflix will be producing a spin-off based on the show that will follow Richter Belmont who is a descendent of Trevor Belmont and Sypha. The show is set in France at the height of the French Revolution.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

all aboard! the Duffer Brothers are here with special news that they want to personally share with you. @stranger_things #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TVheNMqgUl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

While the fourth season of this supernatural show is still in development, Netflix went ahead and announced a bunch of new cast members.

Twilight of The Gods

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

With Army of The Dead’s success, Netflix continues its partnership with Zack Snyder as he is bringing an anime show that will be based on Norse mythology. It’s got a stellar cast that you can check out in the tweet below.

Cuphead

In Netflix’s long list of shows based on video games, it unveiled a sneak peak at adaptation of the hit game series Cuphead. It’s an animated show based on the videogame and features the voice of Wayne Brady as King Dice.

Ubisoft Projects

Netflix teams up with the videogame developer and publisher Ubisoft as they announce three series based on their videogames. Starting off with Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix that features alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly referenced homage to the early 90’s. They then went on to announce an anime that will be based on the videogame series Far Cry. They also unveiled a first look at the spy anime series based on the videogame Splinter Cell that follows Sam Fisher.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Developed by Kevin Smith, the series is a reboot of Master of the Universe that is set after the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor and tells the tale of Teela, a former captain of the guard of Castle Grayskull who, after the destruction of Eternia, seeks out the missing Sword of Power to prevent the end of the universe. The first five episode part of the series will start streaming on July 23, 2021. You can check out the trailer below:

With so many shows announced the future of Netflix seems brighter than ever and it’s just a great time to have a Netflix subscription right now.

