Netflix’s Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Are Dating, Couple Makes It Official with Their Romantic Beach Outing

Hollywood PTI| Jun 15, 2020 02:09 PM IST
Netflix’s Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovers in Netflix series “Outer Banks”, are in a relationship. Stokes went public with his romance with Cline in an Instagram post over the weekend. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couple's beach date, along with the caption: "Cats outta the bag." Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Have Reportedly Called It Quits After Dating For Three Years.

Cline, 22, commented on Stokes post, “Topper punching the air rn" -- a reference to her on-screen boyfriend in “Outer Banks”. She added, "I've fallen and I can't get up." Their co-star from the show, Jonathan Daviss, also commented on Stokes' photo, sharing, "Well it's about time”. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Break Up After Dating Each Other for Two Years,

Chase Stokes Out on a Date With Madelyn Cline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

cats outta the bag ❤️

A post shared by stokes, chase here i am (@hichasestokes) on

The duo first sparked dating rumours in April, after Cline revealed that she was staying with Stokes and “Outer Banks” cast members Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

