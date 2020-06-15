Netflix’s Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Are Dating, Couple Makes It Official with Their Romantic Beach Outing

Actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovers in Netflix series “Outer Banks”, are in a relationship. Stokes went public with his romance with Cline in an Instagram post over the weekend. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couple's beach date, along with the caption: "Cats outta the bag." Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Have Reportedly Called It Quits After Dating For Three Years.

Cline, 22, commented on Stokes post, "Topper punching the air rn" -- a reference to her on-screen boyfriend in "Outer Banks". She added, "I've fallen and I can't get up." Their co-star from the show, Jonathan Daviss, also commented on Stokes' photo, sharing, "Well it's about time".

Chase Stokes Out on a Date With Madelyn Cline

View this post on Instagram cats outta the bag ❤️ A post shared by stokes, chase here i am (@hichasestokes) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:54pm PDT

The duo first sparked dating rumours in April, after Cline revealed that she was staying with Stokes and “Outer Banks” cast members Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.