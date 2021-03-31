The Voice returned to NBC with its 20th season on March 1. The four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series has singer Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as coaches, with Carson Daly as the host. While this season is going in full swing, the latest buzz is that we won't get to see Jonas for the next season. The reason for his exit has not been mentioned yet, but we do know that he will be replaced by Ariana Grande. The Voice Season 20 to Premiere on March 1; Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton Returning as the Coach.

Grande took to social media to announce that she will be one of the coaches on The Voice season 21. Taking it to Twitter, she shared a picture of her on the sets of The Voice and shared her excitement to be a part of the reality show. She added that Nick Jonas will be missed on the sets of the show. Jonas also replied to her tweet welcoming her to the 'The Voice' family and congratulated her on the new venture.

Check The Tweet Below:

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

This season's battle advisors are Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Emmy-and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss (Team Nick), Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy (Team Legend), and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay (Team Shelton).

The Voice is created by John de Mol. He also serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher. The show is presented by MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios. While it sure will be exciting to see Ariana on the show, we wonder what Nick is up to next! Emma Willis Admits Being Nervous for Hosting the Live Show ‘The Voice’ for the First Time in Last Two Years.

Apart from this, Ariana shared a big news in December 2020 when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. She also made it to the headline for winning a Grammy for her song Rain Over Me. As for Jonas, he recently released his new album titled Spaceman, which is receiving a massive amount of love from the audience.

