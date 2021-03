Nomadland, a Golden Globe-winning film and one of the favourites at the upcoming Oscars this year, has been censored in China following the backlash over film director Chloe Zhao's past comments about the Asian country. According to a report in Variety, the popular social media site Weibo censors any mentions of "Nomadland", citing violation of "Chinese laws, regulations and policy". Golden Globe Awards 2021: Nomadland Gets Best Motion Picture – Drama, Chloe Zhao Wins the Best Director Honour.

Despite it being scheduled for a theatrical release in China, the film's mention or references of its release in the country have also been removed from government sponsored websites. Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland Wins Best Motion Picture – Drama.

In 2013, Zhao, who identifies herself as an American national, in an interview with Filmmaker magazine had described China as "being in a place where there are lies everywhere".

