Oscars 2020: Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai Congratulates Bong Joon Ho and Team Parasite for their Academy Award Wins

Sundar Pichai congratulates team Parasite (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parasite owned the Oscars 2020 with as many as four awards win. The South Korean movie made history by becoming the first international film to bag the Best Picture trophy at the Academy Awards. The film was hugely praised and appreciated by critics and viewers alike and needless to say, it was worthy of all the attention that's being showered on it currently. After many Hollywood personnel who congratulated Bong Joon Ho for his big win, Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai too, took to his Twitter account to sing in some praises for the director. Parasite: Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean Film Bags Major Honours at Oscars 2020, Here are 5 Interesting Facts About It.

축하합니다 Bong Joon-ho and the cast of @ParasiteMovie on a historic and well-deserved win. Really enjoyed watching it, he tweeted while sharing the congratulatory message for Bong Joon Ho and the entire team of Parasite. Sundar Pichai is just one among the many admirers for the brilliant director and we are certainly celebrating his big victory. Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Parasite Wins Four Major Awards Including Best Picture and Best Director; Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor, Renee Zellweger Best Actress.

Check Out his Tweet

축하합니다 Bong Joon-ho and the cast of @ParasiteMovie on a historic and well-deserved win. Really enjoyed watching it 🇰🇷🎥 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 10, 2020

Parasite bagged as the awards for Best Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Picture at the Oscar award ceremony 2020.