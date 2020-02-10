Oscars 2020 Repeat Telecast Time in India: When & Where to Watch The Complete 92nd Academy Awards Show in IST

Official Oscars Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Oscars 2020 awards ceremony has been concluded at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood's Los Angeles today and don't you worry as the fans who have missed the 92nd Academy Awards show. We bring you the details of Oscars 2020 Repeat Telecast with the exact time and broadcasting channels details. In India, the complete repeat telecast of the Oscars 2020 will be aired in Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD sharp at 8:30 pm IST. For those who have missed the 92nd Academy Awards early morning can watch the full coverage of the OTT platform of Hotstar. Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards.

The 2020 Oscars Award ceremony had it all, from surprising Eminem performance to Joaquin Phoenix's bold Best Actor award acceptance speech for Joker to the underdog Parasite winning the prestigious Best Picture Award. It was absolutely unexpected and historic night for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite's that became the first-ever foreign film to bag this highest merit award. Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix won the top acting honours by winning in the Best Actor-Actress in the Lead category. While Brad Pitt won Best Actor in Supporting role for Quentin Tarantino's ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Oscars 2020: Academy Cut the Mic During Parasite’s Best Picture Acceptance Speech But Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron Shout ‘Up Up’ to Get it Back On!

The most surprising act came from Eminem who showed up at the 92nd Academy Awards performing his oscar-winning hit soundtrack Lose Yourself after 17 long years. Whereas Joaquin's Oscars acceptance speech mentioning his late brother won hearts. He said "I’m full of so much gratitude now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love – that’s the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know where I’d be without it'. So if you missed the 2020 Oscars, do not miss to tune in to Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD at 8:30 pm IST.