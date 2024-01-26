Hollywood icon Paul Newman graced the silver screen for an impressive five decades, leaving an indelible mark on cinema. With his stunning looks and undeniable charm, Newman wasn't just a heartthrob; he was a phenomenal actor, director, and philanthropist. Throughout his impressive career, Newman received many awards, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy. He was not just an actor; he also directed, adding even more to his diverse talents. Some of Newman's most notable works are in the movies Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, The Sting, Cool Hand Luke, and The Hustler. Piper Laurie Dies at 91: All You Need To Know About The Hustler Actress.

On January 26, we celebrate the birth anniversary of the acting legend. On this occasion, let's delve into the cinematic legacy of the late icon by exploring the top five greatest movies that showcase his remarkable talent and enduring impact.

The Sting

Regarded as one of the best screenplays ever written, The Sting was directed by George Roy Hill and starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the lead roles. The movie was a box office smash, earning multiple Academy Awards to its name, including Best Picture.

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

The 1969 movie stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford as two Wild West outlaws Butch Cassidy and his partner, the Sundance Kid. The story involves the friendship of these two characters, who are on the run after a series of train robberies. The film, directed by George Roy Hill, remains one of the classics.

The Verdict

Newman plays a lawyer who is struggling with alcoholism and a dwindling career who gets a chance to turn his life around with a medical malpractice case. The 1982 film directed by Sidney Lumet rightfully earned Newman the Best Actor nod at the Oscars.

Cool Hand Luke

Considered one of Newman's greatest roles, Newman plays the character Lucas 'Luke' Jackson, a man who gets imprisoned and sent to a Southern chain gang only to escape several times. The 1967 film, directed by Stuart Rosenberg, also stars George Kennedy and J.D. Cannon in the film.

The Color of Money

Newman joins hands with the great Martin Scorsese for this movie. The Color of Money is the sequel to The Hustler, where Newman plays a young pool shark. In this movie, Newman guides a young and naive Tom Cruise. Newman earned his first and only Oscar for Best Actor for The Color of Money. Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: 7 Lesser-Talked About but Brilliant Films by The Irishman Director That You Need to Watch Right Away!

As we reflect back on the great actor's journey, we witness not only his exceptional acting prowess but also the timeless stories that continue to captivate audiences. Newman's legacy lives on, reminding us of the enduring power of film and the unforgettable performances that define an era.

