Pedro Pascal has become a pop culture icon in the past few years with the amount of work he has been putting in. Catching his big break with Game of Thrones, Pascal would then continue to get some really high profile roles in projects like Narcos and Wonder Woman 1984. Over the years he has become one of Hollywood’s biggest actors and now is the star of one of the biggest shows ever, The Mandalorian. The Last of Us: HBO Confirms Pedro Pascal's Zombie Show Won't Premiere This Year.

Pascal has starred in two seasons of the show till now and made an appearance in its spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett. His character of Din Djarin has now become everyone’s favourite space dad as he travels around the universe with Baby Yoda aka Grogu. So to celebrate Pedro Pascal’s 47th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best moments from the show. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Trailer: Nicolas Cage Riffs on Himself in This Action-Comedy Co-Starring Pedro Pascal (Watch Video).

Meeting Baby Yoda (The Mandalorian Season 1 – Chapter 1)

After taking out the mercenaries, Din with IG-11 go toward the capsule and end up finding a child in it. The child turns out to be the bounty and Din’s fatherly instincts kick in and kills IG-11 before he could make a move. Thus begins the journey of our hero and his sidekick.

Bar Fight (The Mandalorian Season 1 – Chapter 1)

The opening of the series sets up the tone of the character perfectly. A lone bounty hunter doing what he does best. The action sequence here is top notch as Din walks into a bar to collect his bounty. He does it in the most fashionable way possible.

Collecting the Bounty (The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5)

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 5 even tops Din’s first appearance. Collecting another bounty, Din just walks into the room and warns everyone to get out before they get hurt, only if they knew better. We see him utilise the Dar Saber and just completely annihilate everyone in the room.

Grounding Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian Season 1 – Chapter 8)

After Moff Gideon is in his ship and ready to take out the group, Din uses his jetpack in the most badass way possible. He does so by flying upto Gideon and attaching a grenade to his ship, which finally takes him down.

Din vs Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian Season 2 – Chapter 16)

After getting on Gideon’s Cruiser, Din and Gideon get into a fight. Din with his Beskar Spear while Gideon uses the Dark Saber. Din wins the fight and becomes the holder of the Saber in the most badass way possible.

Pedro Pascal has made Mando one of his best roles yet, and we can’t wait to see him in Season 3. With this we finish off the list and wish Pedro Pascal a very happy birthday.

