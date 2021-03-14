Priyanka Chopra has begun shooting Russo Brothers' Citadel in London a few days back and now we already have a few leaked pictures from the sets. PC looks quite badass in a suit driving a heavy machine while Richard Madden looks on. In some other pictures, both can be seen dangling in a harness. While Richard's eyes are on her, PC seems quite busy figuring what lies beneath. These pictures are making us really crazy about this movie which we feel would be quite an interesting watch. Priyanka Chopra Kick Starts Shooting for ‘Citadel’, Treats Fans to Sunkissed Picture

Citadel is an Amazon Prime Video series that was announced two years back, It got delayed due to the pandemic. We are just glad the series has finally started shooting which means we will soon get to watch it.

Here are Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden taking a ride of the mean machine...

Priyanka and Richard hanging out

While praising Priyanka, Joe Russo had said. "She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. She is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show." We can only say one thing to Russo here... Koi Shaq!

