Rapper Drake Offers to Pay for Female Fan's Divorce Proceedings Mid-Concert (Watch Video)

Rapper Drake helped a female fan at his It’s All A Blur Tour who needed help paying legal fees for her divorce. “I’m going to get you a good lawyer, and we’re gonna pay for your divorce tonight,” Drake said in a viral clip that circulated on X, formerly Twitter. “You gonna’ be single and ready to mingle.” The rapper added, “While you’re at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I'll pay for the date, too, don’t worry about it.” Drake Calls Male Fan 'Dumb' For Fighting Woman Over Rapper’s Used Towel (Watch Video).

This is not the first time the rapper has given out a gift. In March, he halted a gig in Missouri to pledge to pay off the mortgage of a fan’s late mother, reports people.com. During another stop in his hometown of Toronto, the 'One Dance' hitmaker gave away a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car to an audience. Rather than personally selecting a fan in the audience to go home with the luxury prize, he picked someone at random, according to footage captured by the audience. “So, this is what I’m going to do: I’m going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here,” he said, as his crew members brought a raffle drum up to the stage. Drake Gives $50K to Fan Who Attended His Concert Holding Up a Sign Saying His Girlfriend Left Him (Watch Video).

Watch Drake's Viral Video:

Drake offers to pay for a fan's divorce at his recent tour stop in Newark 💰pic.twitter.com/W7eln5zixM — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 6, 2024

“I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream.” He then spotted the fan taking home the new vehicle and added: “They got ‘em? They up top? You better bring your ass down here. We’re going to send somebody up there to check that ticket.”

Since July, Drake has, during his tour, given out $50,000 to a fan going through a breakup, gifted a luxe Birkin bag, and offered to help out a fan who was holding a sign saying she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.