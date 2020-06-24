Actor Emma Roberts and comic Jack Whitehall are teaming up for "Robots", an indie comedy set in near future. Ant Hines, longtime collaborator of Sacha Baron Cohen who wrote "Who is America?" and "Da Ali G Show" for the actor, is attached to direct the film. "Robots" is based on the short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley, reported Deadline. Jessica Alba Boards Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’

The plot follows Charles (Whitehall) and Elaine (Roberts) who trick people into relationships with illegal robot doubles of themselves. When they unwittingly scam each other, their robot doubles fall in love and elope, forcing the duo to join forces and hunt them down before the authorities discover their secret.

Hines and Casper Christensen penned the screenplay. Man From Toronto: Pierson Fode Boards Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson Starrer

While Roberts is known for anthology series "American Horror Story", Whitehall was recently seen in "Good Omens", an Amazon Prime Video fantasy miniseries.