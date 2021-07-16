Attaching a cartoon character onto a brand may signal unhealthy or unclean food, but Scooby Doo Eats, under their owner Nathen Mazri, is here to break that stigma. With their certified clean labeled food, Scooby Doo Eats brings farm to plate to a whole new level. There are no preservatives in the food that they produce, and no tempered ingredients. With burgers sourced from heritage farmers, the produce is raised without any antibiotics. This means that the cows that the beef patties are coming from are pasture raised, with 400% more vitamins and a 30% increase in Omega-3 and Omega-6. Anyone who is choosing the delicious burgers from Scooby Doo Eats can rest assuredly and know that there are no steroids, hormones, and that the livestock is fed solely grass from birth to end of life. These delicious, clean, and healthy patties are sure to leave you and your family satisfied.

Commitment to the Environment

Social responsibility by corporations and companies is on the forefront of many issues tackled by society today. Scooby Doo Eats is committed to implementing safe and sustainable practices on their farms. Whether it be talking about it in a video, or using sustainable techniques, there is always a theme of social and environmental responsibility. One practice that sets them apart from other meat distributors is their usage of regenerative farming.

Artisan Farms are located in Canada and they were founded by the Nolan Family. Since they use regenerative farming, their farms have increased biodiversity, which means there are a wider variety of plant and animal species that are able to flourish on their land. Not only is there more wildlife and a better ecosystem, but regenerative farming brings about water cycle improvement. By helping water and aiding in the cycle process, Scooby Doo Eats and its associated farms are serving the environment and all those who live near the farms. Since sustainability is clearly their forte, it makes sense that these heritage farmers would not use slaughter techniques and care about animal welfare. Through these safe and sustainable, animal friendly practices Scooby Doo Eats is environmentally sound and sustainably delicious. This ensures a worry-free meal to anyone wanting to stay away from unclean or irresponsibly harvested food.

Contributing to Awareness

Not only is Scooby Doo Eats committed to their farming practices, they are contributing to the awareness of individuals as well. Trying to create a healthier, more sustainable society is different for everyone. Recently, Mazri and his company donated funds for a documentary to be made that was all about regenerative agriculture. Directed by Vampire Diaries Star Ian Somerhalder, “Kiss the Ground” was created to capture the attention of the general public. By making charitable contributions to this film, it is evident that Mazri and his team are undoubtedly dedicated to alerting everyone as to what is and is not a sustainable form of farming.