Despite multiple rampant rumours suggesting otherwise, the upcoming DC Films project Shazam: Fury of the Gods will not feature Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman. Two sources with direct knowledge of the production and Cavill's schedule confirmed to Variety that Henry Cavill will not appear as Superman in the upcoming DC Film 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'. The film will be a sequel to the hit 2019 film 'Shazam!' which was a critical success and held its own at the box office, raising speculation about what the sequel may hold. It's easy to understand why rumours that Cavill would be in the 'Shazam' sequel would be quick to take flight. From Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984, Ranking All DCEU Movies From Worst to Best (LatestLY Exclusive)

In an attempt to address the recent rumours surrounding Cavill's appearance in the sequel, director David F. Sandberg noted that at one point, Cavill was supposed to don Superman's cape and tights in 2019's 'Shazam!'

Sandberg tweeted on Friday (local time), "Halfway through shooting 'Shazam,' the plan was still for Cavill to be in it." It's also why Sandberg says he isn't commenting on the casting rumours about Cavill: "You can't be sure about anything until it's happened." Michael Keaton Returns To DCEU, To Join Robert Pattinson and Ben Afleck As He Is All Set To Play Batman Again (Deets Inside)

'Shazam!' starred Asher Angel as the teenage Billy Batson, who becomes imbued by a wizard with powers that transform him into the superhero Shazam (played by Zachary Levi). The first film opened to strong reviews and great word-of-mouth globally. 'Shazam!' takes place in the larger cinematic universe established by 2013's 'Man of Steel', and references Superman throughout. In the scene, Superman even steps into the frame but is only seen from the neck down. He was played by stunt performer Ryan Handley in the film.