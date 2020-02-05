Spiral Teaser Trailer: Funnyman Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson Are Out to Catch a Macabre Cop Killer in This Saw Continuation (Watch Video)

Spiral Movie Trailer (Photo Credits: Lionsgate Movies)

Saw franchise, known for its non-aversion to blood and gore, has seen eight films in the franchise. Following a serial killer called Jigsaw, the movies find different ways to torture, mutilate and decapacitate its victim through various ingenious methods and contraptions. Now funnyman Chris Rock is all set to reboot the franchise with his upcoming film, Spiral, which will also act as a continuation to the series. Actor Chris Rock Set to Reboot 'Saw' Series.

Serving as both the lead actor and the executive producer in Spiral, it is an interesting move for Chris Rock, who we have mostly seen in comedic roles. Lionsgate Movies, the producer of Spiral, have dropped the first trailer of the film and it is definitely arresting. Chris Rock plays a cop, along with Max Minghella, who is investigating grisly killings of cops in the city. There is also Samuel L Jackson, whose character gets caught in the macabre investigations. Samuel L Jackson Birthday Special: From Avengers Franchise to Quentin Tarantino Films, Here're Some of the Best Roles of the American Actor.

While the initial portions don't give off the vibe of a Saw movie and the teaser avoids showing the OTT deaths, the appearance of Jigsaw's graffiti over a wall reminds us of the dangerous universe the movie is set in. The final portions show glimpses of the Saw trademarks, of victims caught in murderous traps, with Chris Rock's character also finding himself chained to the wall, recalling the first film, with a saw in his hand.

Watch the trailer below:

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, and also stars Marisol Nichols of Riverdale fame. According to the makers, the movie brings a fresh perspective to the franchise that had been seeing diminishing returns. It remains to be seen if Tobin Bell reprises his character of Jigsaw in the film. Spiral will release in the USA on May 15, 2020.