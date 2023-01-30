The Last of Us Actress Annie Wersching passes away at the age of 45 on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actress was diagnosed with cancer three years ago reports Deadline. Annie Wersching, who was originally from St Louis, Missouri began her acting career as Liana in Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002. She starred as Renee Walker in the show 24 and acted as the voice for Tess in The Last of Us. Tom Verlaine Founder of Punk Rock Band Television Dies at 73 Due to Brief Illness.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Annie Wersching, best known for playing Tess in #TheLastOfUs, has sadly passed away at the age of 45. A GoFundMe has been set up for her children: https://t.co/BarBYPFRnJpic.twitter.com/8aeCffZQzE — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) January 29, 2023

