The first trailer for David Ayer's next film, The Tax Collector, has dropped online. The movie features Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto in the lead roles. The two men in the film are, as the title suggests, 'tax collectors'. But not for a bank, because that might be a boring premise. These two collect the profits from local gangs for the mob boss Wizard in LA. Also, the two men are dressed sharply.

It is always cool to see Shia in a role that justifies his acting calibre. Here, too, it seems like the actor has sunk deep into his character. Bobby, an actor with very few credits, gets the opportunity of a lifetime. He looks handsome and acts well, from the glimpse we see in the first footage.

The trailer looks gritty and dark, check it out:

Another interesting aspect about the trailer is the lack of mention of Suicide Squad. The text in between the trailer proudly flaunts that the movie is from the director of End of Watch and other titles, but Suicide Squad did not get that display.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "David and Creeper work as “tax collectors” for a crime lord named Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, his entire business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters most to him — his family."

Cinthya Carmona, Brian Ortega, Jay Reeves, Lana Parrilla, Elpidia Carrillo and Chelsea Rendon also stars in The Tax Collector.

The Tax Collector hits theatres, on-demand and digital August 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).