Brendan Fraser's huge cinematic comeback The Whale finally releases in theatres this week. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film has been making a lot of headlines as many have called it a "gut-punch" and Fraser's "masterpiece" with his performance being hailed as one of the best of his career. The Whale Trailer: A Morbidly Obese Brendan Fraser Tries to Repair His Relationship With Daughter Sadie Sink in This Darren Aronofsky Film (Watch Video).

With The Whale, there is certainly some excitement attached considering just earlier last week the film bagged many Oscar nominations. While the reception on it has been mixed to say the least, it will still be interesting to see how Aronofsky's latest lands as the director is someone who thrives on making divisive films. So before you check it out, here's all you need to know about The Whale.

Cast

The Whale stars Brendan Fraser as Charlie, an obese English professor who maintains a reclusive nature. He is joined by Sadie Sink who plays Ellie Sarsfield, his daughter. The film also stars Hong Chau (Liz), Ty Simpkins (Thomas) and more.

Plot

The Whale focuses on Charlie, who is a reclusive and obese English professor reflect on his life while he tries to reconnect with his daughter and restore his relationship with her since the

Watch the Trailer for The Whale:

Release Date

The Whale releases in Indian theatres on February 3, 2023. While it releases in India this week, the film has already been out in other markets for a while now. Oscar Nomination 2023: Brendan Fraser Talks About The Whale, Says ‘It Is a Gift That I Didn’t See Coming’.

Reviews

The review for The Whale isn't out yet as the film hasn't release. The moment a review is published, the page will be updated.

