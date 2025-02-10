The big trailer that dropped during Super Bowl LIX's halftime was for Marvel Studios' upcoming movie, Thunderbolts. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts revolves around a team of non-Avengers assembled to tackle a powerful enemy. The new trailer confirms that Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, will be the one to form the team. The Thunderbolts lineup includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). 'Thunderbolts’: Marvel Studios Surprises Fans With ‘Big Game Trailer’ Featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour at 2025 Super Bowl.

The trailer reveals that the team is tasked with taking down Bob, aka Sentry (Lewis Pullman), though it deliberately avoids showing him clearly. In the comics, Sentry is as powerful as Superman, meaning this mission will be no easy feat for the Thunderbolts. Notably, the conspicuous absence of a certain main character in many group shots within the trailer has led fans to speculate that Sentry might kill one of the Thunderbolts soon.

That character is Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, the mute assassin with skill-mimicking abilities who was introduced in the 2021 film Black Widow. Her absence in several crucial group shots has left fans wondering if she will be the first victim of Sentry's overwhelming superpowers. ‘Thunderbolts’: Did Teaser Trailer Finally Answer Who Bought Tony Stark’s Avengers Tower? Here’s What We Know!

Marvel Fans Predicting Taskmaster's Death

'Sentry to Taskmaster'

Sentry to Taskmaster in Thunderbolts: pic.twitter.com/eC4bOGJKmt — truggler (@RealTruggler) February 10, 2025

'Definitely Taskmaster's Weapon'

OMG! That’s definitely Taskmaster’s weapon! Look at the colors. pic.twitter.com/G4DBtAsfsc — SENTINEL (@SentinelPrim3) February 10, 2025

'How Obvious It Is'

Funny how they don't care how obvious it is taskmaster is dead in most of this movie https://t.co/lx75mAnGwj — Alice (@AerithsSeat) February 10, 2025

'Totally Dying'

So Taskmaster is totally dying :/ pic.twitter.com/DwGnQ7GM8j — Sami | Hᴀᴜɴᴛᴇʀ (@UnionSami) February 10, 2025

'Not Making Out of This Alive'

Taskmaster is not making it out of this alive https://t.co/FexgBSyb6K pic.twitter.com/ysCeS3F3tL — Tony Masters (@TaskMaster717) February 10, 2025

'Gonna Get Killed Off'

Prediction for Thunderbolts: MCU Taskmaster is gonna get killed off so they will introduce a comic accurate Taskmaster. pic.twitter.com/7Ggln6Jl1Z — truggler (@RealTruggler) February 10, 2025

'RIP Taskmaster'

Watch the Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

So, what’s the big mystery here? Did Marvel unintentionally reveal the fate of a major character in their upcoming movie? Or is the Thunderbolts trailer deliberately misleading viewers, while the film itself holds a different surprise? The MCU's portrayal of Taskmaster has faced criticism from comic fans for giving the character the 'Deadpool treatment' seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine - rendering her mute.

Could this be Marvel's way of compensating for that decision by allowing the character to exit, potentially paving the way for a more comic-accurate version in the future? We’ll find out when Thunderbolts hits theatres on May 2, 2025.

