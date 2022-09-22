Tom Felton is an extremely talented actor who instantly won our hearts when he originally starred in the Harry Potter franchise. While Felton has gone on to play many other roles in quite the acclaimed and established films, his portrayal of the young and snobbish Slytherin will always be something that we will look back on and cherish a lot. Tom Felton Shares a Before & After Picture of Himself From the Harry Potter Days and It Will Definitely Make You Nostalgic (View Pic).

We loved to hate him, and Felton made that role so much more that by the time his eventual redemption came at the end of the series, we were cheering for him. Felton is an amazingly gifted actor, and what better way to celebrater his 35th birthday by taking a trip down memory lane. So, here are five of the best Draco Malfoy moments from the Harry Potter franchise.

First Meet (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone)

Draco’s first meet with Harry will always be iconic. The beginning of the rivalry, this scene perfectly set these two up to be one of the most iconic characters you would see out there. With Draco trying to be Harry’s friend, but his snobbish persona turning him off from it, the scene just showcases the two opposites they are.

Duel (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

When set up to duel against one another, both Draco and Harry engage in a trial match. However, the match is anything but friendly as both of them try to one-up the other by landing devastating blows. It’s a great and even funny scene that really plays to the strengths of these actors.

Not Revealing Harry to Bellatrix (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One)

The scene where Draco’s redemption starts. When Harry and team try to infiltrate Malfoy Manor and are captured, Hermione puts a spell on Harry’s face which makes him disfigured. However, Malfoy knows that its Harry under the spell, but still leads Bellatrix astray as he doesn’t want any harm to come to him.

Redemption (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two)

During the emotional climax of the final film, when Voldermot calls out for Draco, he initially doesn’t respond and goes back to his family. Having a new-found confidence within him, he redeems himself with this one act. He would then only rejoin his family when his mother would call out for him.

Confronting Dumbledore (Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince)

Perhaps the best showcase of acting from Felton in the entire franchise, this scene made him a standout in the film. Being reluctant in killing Dumbledore, he can’t pull through with the trigger as the grief of it overwhelms him. It’s a fantastic scene that perfectly showcases the best of Tom in the role. Tom Felton Birthday Special: 5 Movies of the Harry Potter Actor To Watch if You Loved (or Hated) Him As Draco Malfoy!

Felton truly was a highlight of the series even though he had the least screentime out of the entire main cast. Portraying this role perfectly, Malfoy will always be an icon. With this, we finish off the list and wish Tom Felton a very happy birthday.

