Tom Felton took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of himself that will make any Harry Potter fan nostalgic. In the picture, he can be seen standing next to a mannequin wearing his costume from the film. Seeing how old he's grown from the days he played the role of Draco Malfoy will surely melt your heart.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

Before & after x pic.twitter.com/32HCiUY3jq — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)