Tom Hardy is an incredibly charismatic and brilliant actor, who is sure to have an Academy Award in his name one day, even if he did come close to winning one a couple of occasions. He is not only a fine method actor, but also a much followed fitness icon. Tom Hardy, whose full name is Edward Thomas Hardy, is turning 43 on September 15, 2020. We wish the actor Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Tom Hardy Birthday: 6 Monochrome Pictures Of the Venom Star That Exude Charm.

Hardy is a well-known name not just in the television and movie circles but also in the theatre circuit, nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Most Promising Newcomer for his performance in the play, In Arabia We'd All Be Kings. In television, he is popular for his roles in Oliver Twist , Wuthering Heights, The Take, and Peaky Blinders.

As for movies, Tom Hardy's most famous roles are in Bronson, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Mad Max: Fury Road, Dunkirk, and Venom.

But in his early part of the career, Tom Hardy has been part of the films and series that you realise once you rewatch them in present times. Like the seven films and series below.

Band of Brothers

Tom Hardy in Band of Brothers

Tom Hanks' first screen appearance was in the WWII mini-series, produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Playing the young but ill-fated Private First Class Janovec, Hardy appeared in two episodes of the show, before he gets killed in a jeep accident. Band of Brothers also has early appearances of other now popular actors like Michael Fassbender, Colin Hanks, Dominic Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, Andrew Scott, Simon Pegg among others.

Black Hawk Down

Tom Hardy in Black Hawk Down

From a war-based TV series to a war-based drama, Tom Hardy also had a small role in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down, based on US military's 1993 raid in Mogadishu. The movie features an ensemble cast, which also includes Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, Orlando Bloom among others. Black Hawk Down was Hardy's movie debut. Tom Hardy Birthday Special: Here’s The Workout Plan That Helps 'Bane' Maintain His Muscular Physique.

Star Trek: Nemesis

Tom Hardy in Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: Nemesis is the 10th film in the Star Trek film series, and the conclusion to the The Next Generation saga. Hardy plays the antagonist, Praetor Shinzon, who was created as a clone for Captain Picard to replace him, but later becomes the ruthless leader of the Reman dynasty.

Marie Antoinette

Tom Hardy in Marie Antoinette

After playing a crucial role in the Elizabethan drama series The Virgin Queen, Tom Hardy had a small role in Sofia Coppola's historical drama, Marie Antoinette. While Kirsten Dunst played the lead role, Hardy appeared in a memorable party scene.

Minotaur

Tom Hardy in Minotaur

Well, it is hard to think now that Tom Hardy played a lead in a fantasy horror movie that's worthy of SyFy channel. Unfortunately, that did happen in 2006, when he was the antagonist in Minotaur, that was inspired by the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur. The movie also starred the late Rutger Hauer.

Layer Cake

Tom Hardy in Layer Cake

This underrated crime thriller is known for one of best Daniel Craig performances outside the Bond films. While Craig plays a top drug dealer in this Matthew Vaughn film, Hardy plays one of the criminals in the drug ring.

RocknRolla

Tom Hardy with Idris Elba and Gerard Butler in RocknRolla

Another underrated crime thriller, this time from Guy Ritchie, RocknRolla stars Gerard Butler in the lead, along with Idris Elba, Tom Wilkinson, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong, Gemma Arterton and Toby Kebbell. Hardy plays Handsome Bob, the gay driver of Butler's character, who also has a crush on his employer.

