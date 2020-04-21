Tom Hardy's Venom 2 Gets a Title and a New Release Date, Will Now Hit the Screens on June 25, 2021

Tom Hardy as Venom (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are no Spider-Man with spidey sense but we saw this coming. While Hollywood is currently busy tackling the coronavirus outbreak, it's also considering the options of delaying its upcoming releases. From Mulan to A Quiet Place II, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die and the entire schedule of Marvel's upcoming releases saw some major changes in their release dates with the latest announcement coming from the Sony side. Movie studios in the west are considering delaying their releases and the newest addition in this not-so-happy list is Tom Hardy's Venom 2.

Sony in its recent media announcement stated the film's new release date, delaying it by over eight months. The sequel was earlier slated to release in October 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown resulted in a delay in its shooting schedule. Currently, the makers are in no position to complete the movie on time and hence retaining the original release slot won't make any sense. However, they did bring in some good news for the fans as they officially announced the title of Hardy's sequel - Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Zachary Levi's Shazam 2 Get New Release Dates, Courtesy Coronavirus Pandemic.

The change in Venom 2's release date will further prompt the makers of Spider-Man 3 to vacant its original release date. The Tom Holland starrer is slated to hit the screens on July 16 but there's no way Sony would let two of its productions clash with each other in a gap of 20 days. While the studio had earlier announced a change in the release date of untitled Sony-Marvel production, fans debated if they meant Spider-Man sequel. Currently, Holland's sequel retains the July date while Hardy's next has booked June 25, 2021.