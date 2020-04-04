Marvel’s Black Widow, Disney’s Mulan, Jungle Cruise Get New Release Dates After COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Original Slots – Read Deets

Marvel's Black Widow, Disney's Mulan, Jungle Cruise Get New Release Dates

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has lent to global repercussions , affecting several industries, both major and minor. Primary among those is the film industry, what with the theatres being closed, producers opting for OTT releases and productions being suspended for the time being. Many major releases during the summer period got their release dates changed. If the pandemic hadn't broken out, Disney's Mulan would have released in March, and Black Widow by the end of April. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Goes Through a Major Change Amid Delay Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

When the pandemic broke out, the release dates of these movies were indefinitely pushed. But now, we have a huge update. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has found new releases dates for these movies.

The live-action adaptation of Mulan will now release on July 24. This was the slot of another Disney hot property, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jungle Cruise has been pushed to next year, now releasing on July 30, 2021. Jungle Cruise New Trailer: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Film Looks Campy and Fun (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer of Mulan here:

As for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, it will be also releasing this year, now on November 4. Marvel fans would know that The Eternals was supposed to release on this date. The Eternals will now be releasing on February 12, 2021.

Watch the Trailer of Black Widow here:

With The Eternals coming in February 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings shifts release date and is arriving on May 7, 2021. Doctor Strange 2 will now release on November 5, 2021. Thor: Love And Thunder will release on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022 (no change) and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.